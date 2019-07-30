Montag A & Associates Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Rose, Engaged Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.83 Million

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 1,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.01 million, up from 7,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $15.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1896.61. About 1.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 340,031 shares traded or 24.62% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 4,534 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 2.02 million shares. 227,558 were reported by Engaged Capital Ltd Co. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 23,428 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 0% or 599 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 1,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 258 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 29,268 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Starboard Value Limited Partnership stated it has 2.37M shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Bessemer holds 46,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 32,934 shares. 75,840 are held by Paradigm Cap Ny.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14,715 shares to 5,378 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,008 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE).

