Montag A & Associates Has Cut Its Position in Analog Devices (ADI) by $1.55 Million; As Immersion (IMMR) Share Price Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Lifted Its Position

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 20,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 100,957 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 19/04/2018 – BCD Travel Names Three Recent Graduates for International Business Travel Immersion Program; 07/03/2018 – lmmersion Enters Into Multi-Year License Agreement With Bosch; 05/03/2018 SPENCER WAXMAN REPORTS 6.09 PCT STAKE IN IMMERSION CORP AS OF FEB 23 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION – AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD, AND CO, VIEX AGREED TO SUPPORT ELECTION OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 08/03/2018 – lmmersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 14,461 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). First LP holds 0% or 56,151 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 17,772 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Invesco Ltd stated it has 25,962 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). D E Shaw & accumulated 198,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 17,332 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares to 53,352 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,695 shares, and cut its stake in Fusion Connect Inc.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Raging Capital Management – LLC bought $100,213.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank reported 67,558 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 24,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com owns 2,999 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 63,200 shares. Cincinnati Ins Company accumulated 1.56% or 530,214 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt invested in 6,160 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 675 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Spf Beheer Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 740,437 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc reported 8,013 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 61,973 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.12% or 816,821 shares. 22,162 were reported by Asset Mgmt.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,796 shares to 38,200 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 91,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).