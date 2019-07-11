Montag A & Associates Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Position; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Price Declined, Bislett Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.70 Million

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 104.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 2,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $200.87. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy; 12/04/2018 – Daniel Ives of GBH Insights says Facebook could see a hit to its advertising money because of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 524,516 shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Rech Mgmt holds 2,425 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 5.00 million were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Uss Mngmt Limited holds 3.11% or 1.66 million shares. Dumont Blake Investment Ltd owns 3,217 shares. Alta Mngmt Ltd Co, Utah-based fund reported 492,937 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ci Investments has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 504,486 shares. Moreover, Brown Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). National Asset Mgmt holds 45,532 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Ami Invest Management owns 25,842 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Lc has 61,665 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.02M shares or 1.09% of the stock.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 14,088 shares to 5,660 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

