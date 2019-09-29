Montag A & Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose; As Bristol (BMY) Share Price Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Increased Position

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 37.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 20,130 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, up from 14,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.88 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 17,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs (MLPI) by 115,443 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,366 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Lc holds 28,859 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fjarde Ap accumulated 467,939 shares. Illinois-based Savant Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 15,557 shares. Northpointe Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roffman Miller Associates Pa has 9,199 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,085 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 25,794 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,097 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Zacks Invest holds 0.48% or 517,256 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 43,433 shares. Martin Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 232,069 shares or 2.64% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,682 shares. First Finance In holds 0.48% or 2,880 shares. Blue Financial Capital holds 1.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,904 shares. 1,540 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Fincl Architects Inc invested in 7,650 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Montecito State Bank holds 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,503 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 32,477 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 129,860 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 1.42% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pension Service has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Benin Management Corp accumulated 0.23% or 2,650 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0.56% or 449,711 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 1,206 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation reported 4,920 shares stake. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs reported 42,080 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 26,575 shares to 578,052 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,364 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.