Montag A & Associates Stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (KTOS) Decreased by $383,460; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Starr International Co Has Cut Its Stake

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.61M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (KTOS) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 25,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 31,417 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 56,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense And Security So for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18,919 shares to 21,749 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 66,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Receives $13.7 Million Contract Award in Support of C5ISR Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Breaks Through 27,000 to a New Record High – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 27,400 are held by Toth Fin Advisory. Lpl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 25,157 shares. 659,444 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Company. Paradigm Mngmt New York reported 1.50 million shares. Advisory Network Lc invested in 4,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Cap Lc owns 81,713 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 500 shares. Legal General Plc accumulated 0% or 17,166 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 500 are owned by Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy). Millennium Limited Liability holds 614,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 155,975 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated holds 24,580 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.14% or 1.17 million shares. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Highland Management Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 113,847 shares. Central Bank & Trust And Tru Com accumulated 100 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). City Hldgs Comm holds 650 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 124,044 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Washington Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Miles Cap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications reported 11,777 shares. Bb&T Secs holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10,474 shares. The New York-based Cibc World has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Co owns 28,561 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.61 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.