Montag A & Associates Increases Holding in Ciena (CIEN); As Albemarle (ALB) Share Value Declined, London Co Of Virginia Lifted Its Holding

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 9,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 731,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.00M, up from 722,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 1.40 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 147.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 35,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 59,974 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 24,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.22 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 18,300 shares to 47,123 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,520 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Inv Svcs Llc reported 46,119 shares stake. Becker Capital Management has 1.06M shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability reported 12,154 shares stake. Landscape Capital Ltd Company holds 27,262 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 16,410 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58,289 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 50,110 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc owns 12,365 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 4,736 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 1.25 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp Limited has invested 0.12% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Howe Rusling Inc reported 45 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 12,811 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 85,049 shares to 727,017 shares, valued at $315.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 15,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,729 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Llc. 154,875 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Utah Retirement holds 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 19,928 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 184,327 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fin Ser owns 136 shares. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.4% or 80,900 shares. 15,100 were reported by Adams Natural Res Fund. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 2,500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 20,630 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Envestnet Asset reported 56,910 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0.06% or 14,550 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 8,814 shares. Korea Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 95,537 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

