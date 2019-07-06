Montag A & Associates Increased Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position By $446,272; Aravt Global Has Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding

Aravt Global Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 18.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Aravt Global Llc holds 620,000 shares with $28.92 million value, down from 760,000 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $47.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 800,470 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 5.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc acquired 5,872 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 113,686 shares with $8.66M value, up from 107,814 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $50.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield weighs bid for Iberian hydro assets – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Makes a Big Bet to Broaden Its Rail Business – The Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management: You Should Let These Brilliant People Manage Your Money – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 5 report.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 30,010 shares to 61,908 valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) stake by 8,248 shares and now owns 5,816 shares. Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.