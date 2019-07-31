Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish Yelp Inc. (YELP)

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 14.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,726 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 44,501 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 52,227 last quarter. American Express Co now has $103.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 2.68 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK

Among 9 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Yelp had 12 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on Friday, May 10 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. See Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) latest ratings:

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 52.71 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $80,821 activity. Donaker Geoffrey L also sold $75,960 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on Tuesday, February 5. 128 shares were sold by Ramsay Alan, worth $4,861.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$34.08, Is Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yelp Economic Average Finds Local U.S. Economy Slowed in Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yelp Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Friday Feature: South Florida’s top barbecue spots (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Yelp Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold Yelp Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management owns 0.05% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 64,226 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com accumulated 19,100 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Manufacturers Life Communication The has 173,872 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 34,570 shares. 55,000 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp. Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.07% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 259,378 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 46,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). New York-based Art Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.28% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company stated it has 83,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 143,864 shares.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.22M shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 2.85M shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 148,104 shares. Condor Mgmt owns 1,952 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 36,142 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Savings Bank. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.63M shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 144,814 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 3.10 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc invested 0.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Btr Cap Management Inc holds 0.07% or 3,560 shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 82 shares. 2,408 are owned by Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,583 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 2,811 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.95 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 34,424 shares to 314,000 valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 26,493 shares and now owns 36,031 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.