Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at JP Morgan; The $67.0000 Target Indicates 10.95% Potential; Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Its Enerplus (ERF) Stake

In an analyst report revealed on Thursday morning, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) stock had its “Neutral” Rating reconfirmed by professional analysts at JP Morgan. They currently have a $67.0000 target price per share on company. JP Morgan’s target gives a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Enerplus Corp (ERF) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 143,715 shares as Enerplus Corp (ERF)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 3.15 million shares with $26.39M value, down from 3.29 million last quarter. Enerplus Corp now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 1.53M shares traded or 74.86% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Among 11 analysts covering Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Monster Beverage has $78 highest and $52 lowest target. $65.18’s average target is 7.93% above currents $60.39 stock price. Monster Beverage had 25 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) rating on Monday, March 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $67 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MNST’s profit will be $311.79 million for 26.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Monster Beverage Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 31.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $42.45M for 7.90 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.