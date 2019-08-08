Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock “Market Perform” Rating Maintained at BMO Capital; The Target Price is Set to $61.0000; Clearbridge Investments Decreased Autozone (AZO) Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 15,601 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 157,004 shares with $160.79 million value, down from 172,605 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.77. About 165,151 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $539.21M for 12.36 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 33,495 shares to 347,423 valued at $65.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 53,689 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Clarivest Asset has 3 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Company owns 2,149 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Putnam Llc reported 5,757 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 25,041 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,430 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 472 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.47% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,638 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Axa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 5,589 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 1,651 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 521 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1030 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 31.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.

Analysts await Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MNST’s profit will be $311.79 million for 26.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Monster Beverage Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Monster Beverage has $78 highest and $52 lowest target. $65.18’s average target is 7.93% above currents $60.39 stock price. Monster Beverage had 25 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28.