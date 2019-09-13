Monster Beverage (MNST) Reaches $59.02 After 4.00% Up Move; PIGEON ORDINARY SHARES (PIGEF) Sellers Decreased By 13.7% Their Shorts

PIGEON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PIGEF) had a decrease of 13.7% in short interest. PIGEF’s SI was 1.29M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.7% from 1.49 million shares previously. It closed at $37.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.73% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 1.01M shares traded. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has risen 7.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNST News: 31/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP – THERE IS NO AVAILABILITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHR REPURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Monster Beverage 1Q EPS 38c; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 09/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 08/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Sales Rise, Misses Earnings Target — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Margins Affected by Rising Aluminum and Sucralose Costs — Commodity CommentThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $32.16B company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $61.38 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MNST worth $1.29 billion more.

Another recent and important Pigeon Corporation (OTCMKTS:PIGEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Platinum Asset Management Quarterly Report September 30, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, womenÂ’s care products, home healthcare products, nursing care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child-Rearing Support Services, Health Care & Nursing Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, womenÂ’s care, and large-sized products, as well as other products for babies and mothers.

Among 8 analysts covering Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Monster Beverage Corp has $7700 highest and $56 lowest target. $65.25’s average target is 10.56% above currents $59.02 stock price. Monster Beverage Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 28. Wells Fargo maintained Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Credit Suisse maintained Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.5 per share. MNST’s profit will be $299.69M for 26.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Monster Beverage Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $32.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 30.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.