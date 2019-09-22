Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) compete against each other in the Beverages – Soft Drinks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage Corporation 60 7.97 N/A 1.87 34.57 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 2 2.05 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage Corporation 0.00% 28.1% 22.3% The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0.00% -147.4% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s 200.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3 beta.

Liquidity

Monster Beverage Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Alkaline Water Company Inc. are 2.3 and 2 respectively. Monster Beverage Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Monster Beverage Corporation and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Monster Beverage Corporation’s consensus price target is $65.25, while its potential upside is 11.83%. On the other hand, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s potential upside is 75.44% and its consensus price target is $3. The information presented earlier suggests that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. looks more robust than Monster Beverage Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monster Beverage Corporation and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 7.8% respectively. 0.3% are Monster Beverage Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monster Beverage Corporation -0.42% -0.46% 11.27% 14.67% 7.97% 30.98% The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 4.52% -19.57% -16.29% -46.38% 8.82% -40.13%

For the past year Monster Beverage Corporation had bullish trend while The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Monster Beverage Corporation beats The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. It sells its products under the Monster Energy, Nalu, Monster Rehab, NOS, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Full Throttle, Java Monster, Burn, Muscle Monster, Mother, Mega Monster Energy, Ultra, Punch Monster, Play and Power Play, Juice Monster, Gladiator, Ãœbermonster, Relentless, Samurai, BU, and Mutant Super Soda brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.