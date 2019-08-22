Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

As Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage Corporation 60 7.92 N/A 1.87 34.57 PepsiCo Inc. 126 2.83 N/A 8.44 15.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PepsiCo Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Monster Beverage Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Monster Beverage Corporation is currently more expensive than PepsiCo Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage Corporation 0.00% 28.1% 22.3% PepsiCo Inc. 0.00% 96.7% 17%

Risk & Volatility

Monster Beverage Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. In other hand, PepsiCo Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Monster Beverage Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, PepsiCo Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Monster Beverage Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PepsiCo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Monster Beverage Corporation and PepsiCo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage Corporation 1 4 7 2.58 PepsiCo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Monster Beverage Corporation’s upside potential is 12.44% at a $65.25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Monster Beverage Corporation and PepsiCo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 73.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of PepsiCo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monster Beverage Corporation -0.42% -0.46% 11.27% 14.67% 7.97% 30.98% PepsiCo Inc. -1.08% -3.08% 0.45% 15.33% 11.94% 15.69%

For the past year Monster Beverage Corporation was more bullish than PepsiCo Inc.

Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation beats PepsiCo Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. It sells its products under the Monster Energy, Nalu, Monster Rehab, NOS, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Full Throttle, Java Monster, Burn, Muscle Monster, Mother, Mega Monster Energy, Ultra, Punch Monster, Play and Power Play, Juice Monster, Gladiator, Ãœbermonster, Relentless, Samurai, BU, and Mutant Super Soda brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Mist Twst, and Mug brands; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and juices. The companyÂ’s Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Doritos, Cheetos, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Emperador, Saladitas, Sabritas, LayÂ’s, Rosquinhas Mabel, and Tostitos brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Gatorade, Toddy, Mirinda, Manzanita Sol, H2oh!, and Diet Pepsi brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Walkers, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Pepsi Max, Mirinda, Diet Pepsi, and Tropicana brands; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Chudo, Agusha, and Domik v Derevne brands. The companyÂ’s Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, and Tropicana brands; and tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.