Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

This is a contrast between Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Beverages – Soft Drinks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage Corporation 60 8.10 N/A 1.87 34.57 Future FinTech Group Inc. 1 39.56 N/A -15.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monster Beverage Corporation and Future FinTech Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Monster Beverage Corporation and Future FinTech Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage Corporation 0.00% 28.1% 22.3% Future FinTech Group Inc. 0.00% 0% -62.2%

Risk and Volatility

Monster Beverage Corporation has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s beta is 3.22 which is 222.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monster Beverage Corporation. Its rival Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Monster Beverage Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Future FinTech Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Monster Beverage Corporation and Future FinTech Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Future FinTech Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Monster Beverage Corporation’s consensus target price is $65.25, while its potential upside is 10.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Monster Beverage Corporation and Future FinTech Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 0.3%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc. has 64.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monster Beverage Corporation -0.42% -0.46% 11.27% 14.67% 7.97% 30.98% Future FinTech Group Inc. -10.62% -15.83% -18.55% 26.25% -36.88% 66.94%

For the past year Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Future FinTech Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Monster Beverage Corporation beats Future FinTech Group Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. It sells its products under the Monster Energy, Nalu, Monster Rehab, NOS, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Full Throttle, Java Monster, Burn, Muscle Monster, Mother, Mega Monster Energy, Ultra, Punch Monster, Play and Power Play, Juice Monster, Gladiator, Ãœbermonster, Relentless, Samurai, BU, and Mutant Super Soda brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.