Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Both Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) compete on a level playing field in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage Corporation 58 2.29 394.17M 1.87 34.57 Coca-Cola European Partners plc 55 1.77 209.06M 2.01 27.53

Table 1 demonstrates Monster Beverage Corporation and Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Coca-Cola European Partners plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Monster Beverage Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Monster Beverage Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage Corporation 683,373,786.41% 28.1% 22.3% Coca-Cola European Partners plc 377,637,283.24% 13.5% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monster Beverage Corporation are 3 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Monster Beverage Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Monster Beverage Corporation and Coca-Cola European Partners plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0 0 0 0.00

Monster Beverage Corporation has a 16.46% upside potential and an average price target of $65.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of Coca-Cola European Partners plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Monster Beverage Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monster Beverage Corporation -0.42% -0.46% 11.27% 14.67% 7.97% 30.98% Coca-Cola European Partners plc -2.25% -2.38% 3.44% 19.76% 33.56% 20.57%

For the past year Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation beats Coca-Cola European Partners plc on 13 of the 14 factors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. It sells its products under the Monster Energy, Nalu, Monster Rehab, NOS, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Full Throttle, Java Monster, Burn, Muscle Monster, Mother, Mega Monster Energy, Ultra, Punch Monster, Play and Power Play, Juice Monster, Gladiator, Ãœbermonster, Relentless, Samurai, BU, and Mutant Super Soda brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.