Monroe Capital (MRCC) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC)’s Sentiment Is 1.64

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.26% from last quarter's $0.39 EPS. MRCC's profit would be $7.21M giving it 8.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Monroe Capital Corporation's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 66,388 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 9.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.39% the S&P500.

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 23 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold holdings in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.26 million shares, up from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Enterprise Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. for 255,092 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma owns 31,306 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 3,196 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,806 shares.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking services and products primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $359.89 million. The firm offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and standby letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 5,822 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) has declined 17.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $237.54 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 19.74 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

Among 2 analysts covering Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Monroe Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Oppenheimer. FBR Capital maintained Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. FBR Capital maintained Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.