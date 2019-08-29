Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

As Mortgage Investment businesses, Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) and LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital Corporation 12 3.34 N/A 0.58 19.49 LendingTree Inc. 360 4.18 N/A 3.01 107.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. LendingTree Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Monroe Capital Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingTree Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Monroe Capital Corporation and LendingTree Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.1% LendingTree Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that Monroe Capital Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LendingTree Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Monroe Capital Corporation and LendingTree Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 LendingTree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.75 is Monroe Capital Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.9% of Monroe Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of LendingTree Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.07% of Monroe Capital Corporation shares. Competitively, LendingTree Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monroe Capital Corporation -0.26% -2.74% -7.18% -3.72% -15.01% 18.54% LendingTree Inc. -22.06% -22.41% -16.21% 11.14% 40.75% 46.9%

For the past year Monroe Capital Corporation was less bullish than LendingTree Inc.

Summary

LendingTree Inc. beats Monroe Capital Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. The company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various consumer insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; and SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.