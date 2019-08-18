Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The two are both Mortgage Investment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital Corporation 12 3.51 N/A 0.58 19.49 Hercules Capital Inc. 13 5.66 N/A 1.40 9.28

Demonstrates Monroe Capital Corporation and Hercules Capital Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Hercules Capital Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Monroe Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Hercules Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.1% Hercules Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Monroe Capital Corporation and Hercules Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Hercules Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Monroe Capital Corporation’s upside potential is 34.54% at a $13.75 consensus price target. Competitively Hercules Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.25, with potential upside of 3.11%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Monroe Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than Hercules Capital Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.9% of Monroe Capital Corporation shares and 38.23% of Hercules Capital Inc. shares. Monroe Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.07%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.53% of Hercules Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monroe Capital Corporation -0.26% -2.74% -7.18% -3.72% -15.01% 18.54% Hercules Capital Inc. -0.15% 1.17% 0.46% 0.15% -3.91% 17.55%

For the past year Monroe Capital Corporation was more bullish than Hercules Capital Inc.

Summary

Monroe Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hercules Capital Inc.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It provides asset-based financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory. The firm also provides bridge financing to IPO or mergers and acquisitions or technology acquisition; dividend recapitalizations and other sources of investor liquidity; cash flow financing to protect against share price volatility; competitor acquisition; pre-IPO financing for extra cash on the balance sheet; public company financing to continue asset growth and production capacity; public company financing to continue asset growth and production capacity; short-term bridge financing; and strategic and intellectual property acquisition financings. It also focuses on customized financing solutions, seed and early stage financing. The firm invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The firm generally seeks to invest in companies that have been operating for at least six to 12 months prior to the date of their investment. It prefers to invest in technology, energy technology, and life sciences. Within technology the firm focuses on advanced specialty materials and chemicals; communication and networking, consumer and business products; consumer products and services, digital media and consumer internet; electronics and computer hardware; enterprise software and services; healthcare services; information services; internet consumer and business services; media, content and information; mobile; resource management; security software; semiconductors; semiconductors and hardware; and software sector. Within energy technology, it invests in agriculture; clean technology; energy and renewable technology, fuels and power technology; geothermal; smart grid and energy efficiency and monitoring technologies; solar; and wind. Within life sciences, the firm invests in biopharmaceuticals; biotechnology tools; diagnostics; drug discovery, development and delivery; medical devices and equipment; surgical devices; therapeutics; pharma services; and specialty pharmaceuticals. It also invests in educational services. The firm invests primarily in United States based companies and considers investment in the West Coast, Mid-Atlantic regions, Southeast and Midwest; particularly in the areas of software, biotech and information services. It invests generally between $1 million to $40 million in companies with revenues of $10 million to $200 million, generating EBITDA of $2 million to $15 million, focused primarily on business services, communications, electronics, hardware, and healthcare services. The firm invests primarily in private companies but also have investments in public companies. For equity investments, the firm seeks to represent a controlling interest in its portfolio companies which may exceed 25% of the voting securities of such companies. The firm seeks to invest a limited portion of its assets in equipment-based loans to early-stage prospective portfolio companies. These loans are generally for amounts up to $3.0 million but may be up to $15.0 million for certain energy technology venture investments. The firm allows certain debt investments have the right to convert a portion of the debt investment into equity. It also co-invests with other private equity firms. The firm seeks to exit its investments through initial public offering, a private sale of equity interest to a third party, a merger or an acquisition of the company or a purchase of the equity position by the company or one of its stockholders. The firm has structured debt with warrants which typically have maturities of between two and seven years with an average of three years; senior debt with an investment horizon of less than three years; equipment loans with an investment horizon ranging from three to four years; and equity related securities with an investment horizon ranging from three to seven years. Hercules Capital, Inc. was founded in December 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California with additional offices in North America.