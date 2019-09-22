Monroe Cap (MRCC) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Cut Holding by $544,500

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 147,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 293 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 147,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 209,843 shares traded or 123.25% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 25,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MRCC shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.41 million shares or 0.32% less from 3.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 180,816 were reported by Advisors Asset Management. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 60 shares. Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 38,255 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 13,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 85,341 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 15,149 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) or 85,103 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Ltd Llc Delaware holds 117,783 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management holds 8,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 31,879 shares. 91,057 are held by Blackrock Inc. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 19,553 shares.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16 million for 7.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,830 shares to 35,842 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advent De holds 0.1% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.78% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 413,548 shares. Hedeker Wealth Llc owns 2,395 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset has 0.1% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Philadelphia Tru Co holds 6,383 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Bankshares And Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.09% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 10,800 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited accumulated 0.64% or 65,497 shares. Karp Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.98% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.6% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,709 shares. Hilton Llc has 0% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 63 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Huntington Bancorp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisor Prns Lc holds 0.8% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 18,069 shares.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.