Monroe Cap (MRCC) Market Value Declined While Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Holding; State Street Holds Position in Valmont Inds (VMI)

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 147,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 293 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 147,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 97,786 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction

State Street Corp increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 2,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 539,197 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.58M, up from 536,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 72,933 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold MRCC shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.41 million shares or 0.32% less from 3.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Grp has 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 2,000 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 52,438 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 19,595 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% or 10,811 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Muzinich & reported 293 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0% or 84,004 shares. Finance Counselors reported 12,670 shares. 795,068 are held by Blair William Il. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) or 46,933 shares. 24,744 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 60 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 1,000 shares.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 105,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $98.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO).

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16 million for 7.50 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd owns 2,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 11,684 were reported by Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Hrt Ltd Co stated it has 2,414 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability reported 243,504 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 7,220 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 29,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Highlander Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 5,000 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 7,398 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3,971 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $158.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 3.94M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Rti Intl Metals Inc.