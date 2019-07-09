Monroe Bank & Trust Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $461,020; Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted Position in Facebook (FB) by $614,532

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 53,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- LETTER REQUESTS THAT FACEBOOK PRODUCE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PRACTICES AND SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT USERS’ PRIVACY; 21/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 21; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Social Climber: Facebook Is Latest Tower Resident in San Francisco — Barron’s Blog

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 14,883 shares to 1,347 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,757 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares to 26,283 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.