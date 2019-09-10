Monroe Bank & Trust Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $461,020; Visteon (VC) Position Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management Llc

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $15.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.52. About 1.77M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 13795.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 269,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 270,954 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 328,709 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,943 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investment Service Ltd stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Asset has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Incline Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 46,416 are held by Barton Invest Mgmt. Petrus Tru Com Lta reported 173 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 485 shares. Concourse Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 8.19% stake. Of Vermont holds 2.23% or 14,524 shares in its portfolio. 325 are owned by Letko Brosseau & Assoc Incorporated. Novare Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,595 shares or 1% of the stock. 613 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.44% or 53,211 shares. Moreover, Monroe Savings Bank Tru Mi has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greystone Managed Invs has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 10,100 shares stake. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,877 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Secor Advsrs LP has 0.49% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 88,257 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 36,767 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,577 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Rmb Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 56,467 are held by Amer Interest Grp Inc. Parkside Bankshares & has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 32,926 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 106,407 shares to 27.91 million shares, valued at $1.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 829,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.61M shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020.

