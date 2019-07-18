Monroe Bank & Trust Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased by $461,020; Vident Investment Advisory Upped Its Holding in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) by $853,374

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 116.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 3,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,449 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 2,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $372.55. About 152,248 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $14.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1977.45. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. McVey Richard M had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.42M. GOMACH DAVID G also sold $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Virtu Financial and MarketAxess Announce Global ETF and Fixed Income Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Barrick Gold, Sandstorm Gold, Canadian Pacific Railway, MarketAxess, Payment Data, and Trinseo SA â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for August 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

