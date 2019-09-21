Monroe Bank & Trust Cut Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $300,656 as Share Price Declined; Swift Run Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moors Cabot holds 59,300 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 288,236 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 13,334 are owned by Blue Fincl Incorporated. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 2.24% or 38,954 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Associated Banc stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 3,687 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 804,302 shares. Sit Invest Associate Inc owns 6,350 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 126,952 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 29,209 shares stake. King Luther Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Ohio-based Lifeplan Gru has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 36.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

