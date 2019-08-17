Monroe Bank & Trust Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) Trimmed by $359,840 as Stock Price Declined; Strategic Financial Services Stake In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Lifted

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.72M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 273,194 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 543,898 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 29,425 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Beck Mack & Oliver Lc. Naples Global Advsr Lc reported 5,948 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has 0.56% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aviva Plc has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 108,667 shares. Monetary Group Inc reported 200 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 10,246 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,428 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc owns 14,009 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros reported 0.21% stake. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp owns 98,936 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company holds 119,578 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt has invested 1.75% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 231,236 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 10,195 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,538 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 37,274 shares. Dubuque State Bank Company reported 1,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 17,484 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 27,702 shares. Kopp Inv Advsrs Limited Com owns 61,066 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 20,393 shares. Connors Investor Serv has 48,763 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 19,016 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.