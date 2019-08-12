Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $359,840; Stock Value Declined; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.88 Million

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 756,270 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.91M, down from 765,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 317,775 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 352 shares. Penn holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5,708 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,487 shares. 176,962 are held by Fil Ltd. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 25,129 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has 3,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability invested 4.27% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.34% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moody Commercial Bank Division reported 0% stake. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc owns 143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.17% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 304,306 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 8,012 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Group Inc Lc has 0.34% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 603 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,064 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $295.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 507,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $82,257 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).