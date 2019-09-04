Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $359,840 as Market Valuation Declined; Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $15.55 Million

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 6,037 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 148,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.79M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $103.29. About 103,865 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 17,484 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 225,620 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,235 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Sector Pension Investment Board has 37,274 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 208 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 19,016 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 3,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Assetmark Inc reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 57,399 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 41,505 shares. Old Bancshares In has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,847 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 34.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares to 100,139 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.19M shares to 626,800 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 98,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,522 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 3,600 shares. Motco holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pictet Asset invested in 0.02% or 107,787 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Atria Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 2,994 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,113 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 30,715 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 16,339 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 41,934 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Avenir holds 5.24% or 470,129 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.24% or 49,020 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.