Monroe Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Upped by $521,970

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Management accumulated 629 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 2,696 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc owns 28,901 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Advsr Ltd holds 25,944 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc owns 4,309 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corp accumulated 486,556 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0.08% or 30,345 shares. Dsc Advisors LP reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,143 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has 1,882 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,131 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 500,876 are held by Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Spdr Etf (XLF) by 78,977 shares to 13,105 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0.38% or 2,652 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Lc reported 145 shares. Telemus Ltd holds 14,896 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 395 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Truepoint reported 582 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 76,895 shares or 16.58% of its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Lp invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 4,035 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,187 shares. Bridges holds 2.18% or 30,049 shares in its portfolio.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares to 25,943 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).