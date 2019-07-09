Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $359,840 as Valuation Rose; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $653,604 as Share Price Rose

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 252,043 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.39 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237. 1,000 shares were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S, worth $82,257 on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.46 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

