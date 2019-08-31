Monroe Bank & Trust Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised as Stock Price Declined; Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position as Market Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.84M shares traded or 106.76% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisor Prns Lc holds 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,344 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Com holds 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,615 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 186 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company owns 7,197 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Finemark Retail Bank has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 21,800 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 1,210 shares. Madison Investment owns 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 711 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 120,950 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Pecaut & holds 107 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.58% or 2,396 shares in its portfolio.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

