Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $359,840; Market Valuation Declined; As Knoll (KNL) Valuation Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Upped Stake by $358,164

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 255,801 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 19,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.86 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 182,708 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 628,216 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 20,434 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. 58,747 are owned by Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 32,586 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 374 shares. Roosevelt invested in 0.06% or 24,625 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 127,695 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 14,436 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 4.51M shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Hbk LP holds 0% or 17,950 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 43,348 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 562,011 shares to 12.34M shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,630 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 12,069 shares to 195,993 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation holds 1,245 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.01% or 228,653 shares. 231,236 were reported by Pnc Fincl Services Inc. Eulav Asset reported 29,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Voya Invest owns 0.07% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 379,221 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp owns 157,491 shares. Rmb Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Los Angeles Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 8,355 shares. 520 are held by C M Bidwell & Limited. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.02% or 3,748 shares in its portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,714 shares or 0% of the stock.