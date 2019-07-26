Monroe Bank & Trust Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $461,020 as Stock Value Rose; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Trimmed Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 8.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lululemon’s New Experimental Store Hints at the Future of Retail – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Opens Its Doors to U.S. Merchants to Widen Its Moat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

