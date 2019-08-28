Monroe Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Position in Omnicell (OMCL) as Market Value Declined; Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Valuation Declined While Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Holding

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 282,776 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 77.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 503,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 142,851 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 646,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 10.17 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.00 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Reckitt Benckiser, Omnicell, Ideanomics, and Eagle Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 6.2% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ:OMCL Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Omnicell, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

