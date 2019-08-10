Monroe Bank & Trust Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $461,020 as Stock Declined; Gratia Capital Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 215,634 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,943 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).