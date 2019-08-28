Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $461,020 as Stock Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Broderick Brian C Trimmed by $901,680 Its Holding

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 6.43M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.41. About 1.99 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,820 shares to 42,220 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,858 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,487 shares to 10,474 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 14,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging.