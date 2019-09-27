Monroe Bank & Trust Cut Its Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $300,656; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Raised by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 2.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 94,563 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 0.95% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Counselors Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 247,486 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 0.32% or 37,587 shares in its portfolio. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,265 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 116,977 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Savings Bank And, a Kentucky-based fund reported 138,248 shares. Hartford Inc owns 44,837 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. City Holdg accumulated 76,419 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 37.13 million are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. First Personal Fin has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alphamark Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,589 shares. 59,773 were accumulated by Boston And Management. Paragon Mngmt Ltd owns 4,706 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 15,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 110,295 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,500 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 552,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 21,322 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp holds 0.01% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 7,721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr reported 61,815 shares. Caxton LP reported 4,061 shares. Rmb Llc has 23,481 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).