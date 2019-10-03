Monroe Bank & Trust Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Eidelman Virant Capital Lowered Its Position in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by $1.67 Million as Valuation Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 136,931 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 513,425 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.72 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 75,900 shares. Axa holds 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 94,100 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prtn Ltd has 0.12% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 35,242 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Whittier Trust holds 0% or 300 shares. Assetmark Inc has 42 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 19 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 5,500 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.08% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Caxton Assocs Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Driehaus Cap Limited has invested 0.16% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fmr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 16,237 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd holds 126,292 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 462 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) by 133,700 shares to 161,800 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company owns 304,944 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,900 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 91,406 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 455,790 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 86,333 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 50,100 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 554,362 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 69,598 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 345 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 9,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 337,352 shares.