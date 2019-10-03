Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $300,656 as Stock Value Declined; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.18 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18 million, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 2.26M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 33,406 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 61,403 shares to 346,900 shares, valued at $59.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.42 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 34.84 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.