Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake as Shares Rose; Citigroup Increased Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Position by $4.28 Million

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 909.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 225,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 565,382 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 137,781 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 60,616 shares to 9,630 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 54,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,746 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $82,257 were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S on Friday, February 15.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares to 566,551 shares, valued at $61.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).