Monroe Bank & Trust Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Chilton Investment Co Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $1.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 12,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.15 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.42. About 15.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $19.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1886.52. About 1.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video)

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares to 25,943 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 2,055 shares. The Nebraska-based America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,693 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 6,511 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, a California-based fund reported 8,853 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com reported 2.12% stake. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 45,471 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 621 shares. Massachusetts-based Altimeter Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 711 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,193 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 1.44M shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,930 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 1,645 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Shanda Asset Mngmt owns 4,000 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 33,185 shares to 55,727 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 30,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd holds 799,519 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Bainco Intl has invested 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Asset accumulated 1.48M shares. Roffman Miller Pa stated it has 4.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barr E S And reported 10,008 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp reported 2.17% stake. Pettee Inc has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,935 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt invested in 354,368 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Qv reported 135,019 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Investment holds 266,015 shares. Strategic Financial Services owns 64,137 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matarin Management Llc accumulated 24,731 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 39,966 shares. Temasek Holding (Private) Limited holds 0.02% or 19,536 shares.

