Monroe Bank & Trust Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $461,020; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, United Asset Strategies Boosted by $1.46 Million Its Stake

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.01. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 24,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 73,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 7.01 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 1.71 million shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 2.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greatmark Investment Prtnrs holds 392 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Horrell Management Inc owns 43 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,371 were reported by Capstone Fincl Inc. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1,223 shares. Southpoint Capital LP has invested 4.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,422 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc owns 8,494 shares. 152,425 were accumulated by Meritage Grp Ltd Partnership. Miles Cap has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,781 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hillview Cap Advsr Lc holds 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 113 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,973 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares to 90,455 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,177 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).