Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding as Shares Declined; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Df Dent & Co Trimmed Holding by $710,616

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 30,734 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 8,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 27,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 35,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 287,019 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 4,195 shares. Estabrook Capital Management owns 747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 16,395 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Braun Stacey Inc has 0.84% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 0.13% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 3.21% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Duncker Streett And has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 700 shares. Friess Limited Co invested in 1.41% or 220,946 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ariel Invs Limited accumulated 1.53M shares or 1.66% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 145,640 shares. Cardinal Cap Management accumulated 49,152 shares. Fil has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 29 shares. Miles Cap, a Iowa-based fund reported 3,689 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 21,379 shares to 54,713 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc. by 195,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 22.27 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.78 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares to 566,551 shares, valued at $61.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

