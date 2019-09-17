Monroe Bank & Trust Position in Omnicell (OMCL) Cut by $300,656; As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 178,202 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 11,828 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 702,422 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,538 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,082 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 15,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 307 shares. Greenwood Capital Limited holds 0.1% or 4,683 shares. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De owns 110,220 shares. Glenmede Company Na invested in 0% or 1,738 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 5,789 shares. Foundry Prns reported 0.12% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 36 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser owns 3,745 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.01% or 75,900 shares. 1.09 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 35.50 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cerner still pays former president $112K a month – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner Layoffs 2019: 16 Things to Know About the CERN Job Cuts – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 42,985 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 3.11% or 472,232 shares. Ent Services owns 173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,576 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fiduciary Management Wi owns 5.65 million shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Prentiss Smith has 103,500 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares owns 10,495 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 816 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company. Cibc Markets accumulated 118,565 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0.16% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 305,353 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thematic Prns Ltd has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 5,669 are held by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 2.04 million are held by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.71 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.