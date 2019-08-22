Monroe Bank & Trust Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) Trimmed by $359,840; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Stock Declined, Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted by $3.37 Million Its Stake

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 73,935 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 99,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 522,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 423,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 215,675 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,955 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,383 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 0% stake. South Dakota Investment Council reported 5,500 shares. Eam Invsts Lc reported 19,339 shares. Ameriprise has 404,390 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 4,649 shares stake. Martin And Communications Incorporated Tn has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Lpl Llc stated it has 3,213 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rhenman & Asset Mngmt Ab reported 100,375 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,729 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Penn Cap Com has 0.86% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 99,706 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 220,342 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares to 176,412 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).