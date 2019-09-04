Monroe Bank & Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Prn) (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Position by $3.91 Million

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $15.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.3. About 348,513 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Prn) (BABA) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 21,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,680 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, down from 109,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $176.18. About 1.27M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 114,977 shares to 118,820 shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning (NYSE:GLW) by 15,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg (DIA).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,283 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).