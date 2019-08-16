Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Valuation Rose While Arlington Value Capital Has Raised by $985,732 Its Stake; Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake by $10.83 Million; Share Price Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 199,160 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 56,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 123,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, down from 179,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $203.12. About 2.55M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.43 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9,550 shares to 11.28 million shares, valued at $1.39B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Mngmt LP invested in 0.43% or 6,964 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mngmt Commerce Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,248 shares. 39,874 are held by Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 729,053 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors has 48,486 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 56,680 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd has 1.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Limited Ca stated it has 13,044 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 2,128 shares. Renaissance Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 1.73M shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management LP owns 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,018 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smead Management holds 444,497 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 8,048 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 32,213 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Arizona State Retirement System reported 51,066 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4,978 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Raymond James & Assoc invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 947 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 8,584 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 204,951 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 88,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monro, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings on January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MNRO, COUP, SNBR – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 21, 2019 : HD, TJX, AZO, KSS, EV, MNRO, SFL, DY, CAAP, GMLP, ITRN, JCP – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings on May 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.