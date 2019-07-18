Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stake Maintained by Arlington Value Capital Llc; As Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Stock Value Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut by $1.13 Million Its Stake

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 91,356 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 29,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 39,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 70,983 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS)

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $46.99 million for 11.28 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.30% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 94,314 shares to 209,805 shares, valued at $49.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).