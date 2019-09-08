Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Has Upped Position; Concorde Asset Management Increases Holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY)

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 156,469 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 15.70 million shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 86,444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Llc owns 11,401 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 97,824 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon owns 573,877 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated holds 0.05% or 8,560 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,978 shares. North Carolina-based Cardinal Cap Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest has 0.03% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). State Bank Of America De accumulated 292,099 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 8,131 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.16% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com has 137,150 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares to 10,428 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).