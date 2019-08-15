Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Share Value Rose While Arlington Value Capital Raised Position; Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined While Hanson Mcclain Lifted Its Position

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 5.16 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 564,440 shares traded or 60.09% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86,278 shares to 163,941 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 17,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,677 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).