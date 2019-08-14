Monro (MNRO) Stock Price Rose While Cwm Decreased Stake by $13.73 Million; Osterweis Capital Management Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 159,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 160,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.27. About 437,839 shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 236,545 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66 million, down from 240,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $121.39. About 739,241 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has 0.08% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,594 shares. Bangor National Bank has 14,004 shares. Peddock Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 178,832 shares. Da Davidson And owns 18,985 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance owns 168,148 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 43,600 shares. Invesco owns 3.28 million shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 3,846 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Paloma Prns Management invested in 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.05% or 759,608 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Incorporated holds 32,883 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,465 shares to 102,530 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 125,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.25 million for 27.49 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System owns 30,774 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 146,136 shares. Granite Investment Ltd Liability has 20,704 shares. 59 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 90,800 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 8,131 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 51,066 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 20,125 are held by Lpl Finance Limited Co. Df Dent And has invested 0.11% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Ameritas Prtn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 61,768 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% or 4,724 shares in its portfolio.

